EXCHANGE NOTICE 2019 23 OCTOBER 2019 SHARES Change of ICB industry classifications of AS Tallink Grupp AS Tallink Grupp has a new industry classification as from today, 23 October 2019. Please see details below. AS Tallink Grupp New ICB industry code: 2000 Industrials New super sector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 23.10.2019 OSAKKEET AS Tallink Grupp:in ICB-toimialaluokitus on muuttunut tänään 23.10.2019: Uusi toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet- ja palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services