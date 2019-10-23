The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% between 2019-2023

The report, global proteinuria therapeutics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the proteinuria therapeutics market includes:

Proteinuria Therapeutics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification AbbVie Inc. AstraZeneca Plc Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Merck Co. Inc. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

ACE inhibitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ARBs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other therapeutics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing prevalence of associated risk factors will drive the proteinuria therapeutics market

The rapid developments in the healthcare industry and the availability of advanced treatment options have led to a significant increase in the life expectancy of people, which has resulted in the rise in the geriatric population. The prevalence of proteinuria increases with age, hence, the rise in the geriatric population is increasing the number of proteinuria cases. Moreover, proteinuria can also be caused by diseases such as multiple myeloma, AIDS, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. This is increasing the need for effective therapeutics, which is encouraging vendors to focus on developing novel therapies to treat proteinuria.

Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment An emerging trend in the osteoporosis market

The introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment is identified as one of the key proteinuria therapeutics market trends. Technological advancements help in increasing the adherence to treatment. The introduction of smartphone-based applications helps in effective and quick results at lower costs. These applications do not need a specialist to make clinical decisions as they are fully autonomous. Such advancements will help patients to identify proteinuria and enable nephrologists to provide effective treatment.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment

Advent of novel therapies

Increasing awareness about renal disorders

