The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% between 2019-2023
The report, global proteinuria therapeutics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This report on the proteinuria therapeutics market includes:
Proteinuria Therapeutics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape
- ACE inhibitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ARBs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other therapeutics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing prevalence of associated risk factors will drive the proteinuria therapeutics market
The rapid developments in the healthcare industry and the availability of advanced treatment options have led to a significant increase in the life expectancy of people, which has resulted in the rise in the geriatric population. The prevalence of proteinuria increases with age, hence, the rise in the geriatric population is increasing the number of proteinuria cases. Moreover, proteinuria can also be caused by diseases such as multiple myeloma, AIDS, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. This is increasing the need for effective therapeutics, which is encouraging vendors to focus on developing novel therapies to treat proteinuria.
Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment An emerging trend in the osteoporosis market
The introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment is identified as one of the key proteinuria therapeutics market trends. Technological advancements help in increasing the adherence to treatment. The introduction of smartphone-based applications helps in effective and quick results at lower costs. These applications do not need a specialist to make clinical decisions as they are fully autonomous. Such advancements will help patients to identify proteinuria and enable nephrologists to provide effective treatment.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Market Trends
- Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment
- Advent of novel therapies
- Increasing awareness about renal disorders
