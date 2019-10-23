Priority Launches Starter ERP for Small Businesses in North America

Priority Zoom provides a cost-effective, flexible and scalable ERP solution for fast-growing small businesses

ROCKAWAY, New Jersey, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced the availability of Priority Zoom in North America, providing a comprehensive range of products for SMBs at all levels of market maturity. A cloud-based solution, Priority Zoom enables small businesses to streamline routine operational tasks and save time and resources by efficiently managing company financials, inventory, sales, and customer relationships.

Priority Zoom allows organizations to effectively track and manage every phase of the sales cycle and analyze business operations with built-in BI analytics, advanced reports, and dashboards. The solution includes the ability to create sales orders, invoicing and billing, synchronize purchasing processes, and automatically generate ledger, transaction, financial, and cash flow reports. Powered by an easy-to-use intuitive UI, Priority Zoom generates customer lists, product and services catalogs and pricing, and supports payment terms management.

A robust business management solution, Priority Zoom delivers scalable performance for up to five users, with secure access from any browser, anywhere, at any time, without sacrificing performance for large data sets. Priority Zoom also offers seamless integration with multi-carrier shipping and logistics provider, ShipEngine.

For customers migrating to Priority Zoom from their current accounting software, data conversion is fast and easy, with a built-in migration path. Customers can easily convert their data from Priority's on-premise accounting solution, AccountEdge, or from other accounting software, such as QuickBooks and QuickBooks Enterprise.

"Priority Zoom is an ideal fit for small to mid-sized organizations who may not be ready for a full ERP implementation, but are outgrowing their current accounting software," said Scott Davisson, Managing Director at Priority Software U.S. "We're excited to leverage our decades of experience and help small businesses through their transition, as we expand our product portfolio to accommodate organizations of all sizes, and at all stages of growth."

Priority's suite of business management solutions includes:

AccountEdge Basic - Single user on-premise bookkeeping software to set up charts of accounts, post transactions, track account balances, and perform data audits.

- Single user on-premise bookkeeping software to set up charts of accounts, post transactions, track account balances, and perform data audits. AccountEdge Pro - Multi-user on-premise accounting software (with cloud collaboration tools) to perform key accounting functions, manage sales and purchases, run payroll, track and build inventory, bill for time, and manage contacts.

- Multi-user on-premise accounting software (with cloud collaboration tools) to perform key accounting functions, manage sales and purchases, run payroll, track and build inventory, bill for time, and manage contacts. Priority Zoom - Cloud-based starter ERP solution for North American customers, for up to five users to manage financials, inventory, sales and customer relationships, built-in BI analytics, and dashboards.

- Cloud-based starter ERP solution for North American customers, for up to five users to manage financials, inventory, sales and customer relationships, built-in BI analytics, and dashboards. Priority ERP - Full ERP solution, from tens to thousands of users, with functionality covering all the core elements of traditional ERP - primary modules, including finance, manufacturing, logistics, human resources, time and attendance, BI, project management, CRM, and warehouse management. Priority ERP offers a rich variety of open APIs, a robust Mobile Application Generator, Web SDK, and machine-learning BPM, and is designed to support multi-site, multi-lingual and multi-currency organizations.

For more information, please visit https://zoom-us.priority-software.com/.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on-premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 companies in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

Contact

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com