Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., Provides a Shareholder Update and Introduction to its Incoming CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:ZMRK), and CEO, Meihua Xu (Robert) is pleased to announce, that after months of preparation, the Merger between Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. and Aeroponleaf Holdings, is coming to its final stages, as both Companies have reached an Agreement.

Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., would like to inform the Shareholders at this time that CEO Meihua Xu (Robert) will be resigning his position as CEO as of November 1, 2019 however, will remain a Director of the Company going forward. Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. would also like to introduce to all the Shareholders at this time, the New/Incoming CEO of the Company "ZMRK" Mrs. Xia Wu. Mrs. Wu has accepted the upcoming role as CEO, and will take this said Officer position as of November 1, 2019. The Company's New CEO Mrs. Wu stated, "I am excited to take on the role as Chief Executive Officer for Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. I believe the consolidation of the two Companies will bring great value to the Shareholders of Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. I further believe, that the Merger will allow the Company itself to reach its financial goals at a greater speed. It is in my opinion, that this will benefit both, the current Shareholders of "ZMRK" and Aeroponleaf Holding's Investors. I promise to provide more frequent updates to the Shareholders throughout the process of the Company reaching its milestones."

ZMRK's current CEO Meihua Xu (Robert) also stated, "I am well aware that there are many questions that need to be answered, and the Company intends to answer them as we move forward, through the proper channels. As you can imagine, all parties to this upcoming Merger have been very busy. We are making great strides! Once the Merger Transaction is complete November 1, 2019 the Company will provide the Shareholders updates including; Corporate Structure, details of the Incoming Management Team and their Roles with the Company, Company Goals, Details of the Incoming Operations, and more." Robert further stated, "Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. will continue to make great strides, and will always operate ethically, and fairly. Management of ZMRK appreciates its Shareholders, and will continue to provide updates as we have them."

