Web Presence: Janik Roskovani Outlines Skills Essential for Success as a Construction Contractor

Veteran California-based contractor Janik Roskovani shares five essential skills required to succeed in the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / A veteran of the thriving luxury design and construction contracting world of Los Angeles, California, Janik Roskovani has been at the top of his game for more than two decades now. Recently named among Los Angeles' top contractors by the LA Times, Roskovani outlines five essential skills needed by anyone looking to follow in his incredibly successful footsteps.

"Success in this industry largely boils down to five must-have skills and abilities," suggests Janik Roskovani, whose successful contracting firm specializes in luxury residential remodels, new home construction, and commercial build-outs, "ranging from work ethic to problem-solving."

Janik first touches on work ethic. "A strong and consistent work ethic is mandatory in this profession," he reveals, "and you need to be driven and motivated to get things done."

Next, says Roskovani, is communication. "One of the most valuable skills that contractors can learn is to actively listen to clients, workers, and other construction professionals on the job," explains the expert. The best communicators, he says, are always the best listeners, too.

Third among Janik Roskovani's five essential skills is quality assurance. Contractors must strive to complete all work in a professional manner, and to the highest quality standards, he says. "Providing quality work is what builds a great reputation," adds Roskovani, "and brings in new clients, thereby driving long-term success."

"The fourth skill, meanwhile," he continues, "is project management."

"Strong project management skills and the ability to consistently finish work on time and on budget are essential," explains Janik Roskovani. Contractors don't necessarily need to become certified project managers, he says, but they should have a solid understanding of project management methods, practices, tools, and concepts.

Lastly, Janik turns to problem-solving. "Contractors must have exceptional problem-solving skills," he points out. This, Roskovani says, is because it's not a question of whether problems will emerge, but when, and how much of an impact they'll have. "A major aspect of successful problem-solving is the ability to stay calm and focused during stressful times," he explains, "and to communicate effectively throughout the process."

Working as a construction contractor can, Roskovani believes, be both professionally lucrative and personally rewarding. "Beyond being both professionally lucrative and personally rewarding," he adds, wrapping up, "culturing the above five key skills will go a long way toward becoming-and staying-successful in today's competitive but thriving contracting industry."

