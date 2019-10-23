Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl Attended the LAGLCC's 7th Annual Mixer on October 10th

As a board member of the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Reichen Kuhl serves as a major voice and advocate of the local LGBTQ community. Earlier this month, he attended the 7th Annual LGBT Mega Mixer where he was able to share insight into advances in the community and discuss potential opportunities for professional growth.

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / The Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (LAGLCC) represents hundreds of businesses in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, and it facilitates new partnerships and growth within the community. The chamber is able to advance common business interests, economic growth, and equality in the workplace and society by providing educational, networking, and community building opportunities. Board members like Reichen Kuhl attend frequent meetings and announce or promote opportunities available in the network.

On October 10th, the LAGLCC hosted the LGBT Mega Mixer 2019, the largest LGBTQ professional networking event of the year. During the event, representatives and members connected with one another to increase their number of professional prospects. Through strategic alliances and respected networks, the mixer attracted professionals from many industries to help improve the economic vitality of the entire LGBTQ professional community. The event yields hundreds of attendees each year who gain one on one contact with decision makers from LAGLCC corporate partners, studios, and political stakeholders.

"This was the first mixer I attended since being appointed a member of the LAGLCC Board," says Reichen Kuhl. "I find it inspirational to see camaraderie in the LGBTQ community through a networking event like this, where leaders of businesses of all sizes and spanning many industries can exchange ideas, and find sponsorship from some of California's largest corporations."

Community collaborators include the Men's Health Foundation, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Lambda Legal, Christopher Street West/LA Pride, Equality California, the Desert Business Association and many others. The LAGLCC is a 501(c)(6) organization of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and gay-allied businesses, professionals, and individuals who collaborate and create new opportunities for their community and future. Members like Reichen Kuhl increase the economic strength of LGBTQ and allied professionals through business development, leadership, advocacy and visibility.

Besides providing support across many businesses and thousands of individuals, the LAGLCC encourages the sharing of information, ideas, contacts, products and services to help strengthen and expand businesses and careers within the local community. They provide educational workshops, evening mixers, networking luncheons, joint activities with other organizations, and community involvement, uniting professionals like across the city and beyond.

According to their official site, the LAGLCC "...is non-partisan, but will always remain politically concerned, especially in regard to health, equality, justice, fairness, and the many civil rights issues that impact the LGBTQ community. We will continue to grow to meet the changing needs of our membership, and to showcase bright successful GLBT professionals as exemplary citizens and role models for a budding generation."

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

