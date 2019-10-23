Web Presence: Natural Cycles App's Creators Reveal Their Inspiration

Team behind revolutionary birth control and pregnancy planning app Natural Cycles reveal their inspiration.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Responsible for the groundbreaking Natural Cycles app, a revolutionary piece of technology in the emerging digital contraceptive sector, Natural Cycles CEO Elina Berglund reveals the inspiration behind the company's birth control and pregnancy planning solution, as well as what drives constant innovation and continued updates six years on from Natural Cycles' launch back in 2013.

"We were inspired to create Natural Cycles after seeking an effective method of birth control which was non-invasive and hormone-free," explains Berglund, co-founder of Natural Cycles alongside her partner, Raoul Scherwitzl, "only to find that what we were looking for didn't yet exist."

Today, Natural Cycles is responsible for the first and only birth control application available for download in the United States and Europe, making the Natural Cycles app a groundbreaking piece of technology in the growing digital contraceptive landscape.

Since the launch of the Natural Cycles app in 2013, updates and improvements have been largely inspired by feedback from users. "Updates come from consumer feedback," says Berglund. "Natural Cycles' mission is to improve women's health worldwide, and in order to do so, we need to consistently listen to them," she adds.

According to Berglund, Natural Cycles' product team routinely surveys its customers on a number of aspects. "Our product team routinely surveys our customers on product pain points, improvements, and ideas to innovate," reveals the company's CEO.

"Our goal is to give something back with the data and information women put into Natural Cycles," she continues, "and we want our predictions to provide knowledge, and empower women how to act - however they choose, but with more information."

Comprehensive analysis of users' menstrual cycle parameters, according to Natural Cycles, provides important insight into the physiology of menstrual cycles among the general population, which is not widely known. "Using this information, our analysis reveals important knowledge on menstrual cycle characteristics in a real-world population of women," explains Berglund. One such revelation, she points out, is the finding that menstrual cycles are considerably varied, with only 13 percent of women having cycles that last 28 days.

Apps such as Natural Cycles generate large amounts of data on the menstrual cycle and, provided that such real-world data can be validated against traditional clinical studies completed in a controlled environment, there is, it's believed, the enormous potential to uncover new scientific discoveries.

New updates to the Natural Cycles app intend to help connect the dots around emotions, feelings and lifestyle, and how they're impacted by every woman's unique cycle. "Such updates will help to further separate Natural Cycles from other emerging pieces of digital contraceptive technology," suggests Berglund. Any app, she says, can track, but Natural Cycles aims to continuously use data to help connect the dots and provide knowledge that is not clear otherwise.

"These updates, like all our updates," Berglund adds, wrapping up, "are to let women learn more about their bodies and how everything connects."

