Plain Jane's New Wholesale CBD Marketplace is Now Live on their Website

The Marketplace Features Locally Grown and Harvested CBD Hemp Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / The founders of Plain Jane, a company that offers high quality CBD products, are pleased to announce that their new wholesale CBD marketplace is now live on their website.

To check out the new marketplace and its lineup of locally grown, harvested CBD hemp products, please visit https://marketplace.tryplainjane.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Plain Jane understand that while many people are interested in purchasing CBD products online, not all retailers are completely honest and above board. Unfortunately, there are some fake CBD distributors out there who are scamming consumers.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch the Plain Jane website and help give people access to wholesale hemp flower and concentrates that are rigorously tested and of the highest quality.

Now, with the launch of the wholesale CBD marketplace, consumers can rest assured that they are getting only the best hemp that money can buy. The founders of Plain Jane have networked with dozens of farmers and they sell only the finest American grown hemp and CBD products.

The new CBD marketplace currently features hemp and CBD products grown on two Oregon farms: Third Generation Farms and Southern Oregon Hemp Co-Op.

"Third Generation Farms specializes in growing organic, high CBD hemp flower," the spokesperson noted, adding that the focus at the family owned and operated farm is to provide an array of strains selected for superb flavors, optimal terpene and cannabinoid content.

"They source rare, exotic genetics and grow them to perfection using safe, organic practices here on their farm in beautiful, Southern Oregon."

"Currently, all of our farmers are people we work with closely. We've visited and consumed every product we offer," the spokesperson noted, adding that before Plain Jane offers a new product or strain from a new farm, they inspect the farm in person.

In addition to the new wholesale CBD hemp marketplace, which will constantly include new farms and products as the harvests come in, Plain Jane also sells their own line of top quality hemp products.

About Plain Jane:

Plain Jane partnered with local Oregon CBD Farmers and has opened their wholesale marketplace. They have done this to protect both their growers and the consumers from getting scammed online by fake CBD distributors. Plain Jane does rigorous monitoring to make sure they deliver quality CBD products to their customers. For more information, please visit https://tryplainjane.com/.

