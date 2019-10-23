Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.10.2019 | 15:37
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 23

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 22 October 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1391.56p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1379.09p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1417.95p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1405.48p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

