Articles of Association, Seluxit A/S

Company Announcement No. 15

Aalborg, 23. October 2019

Articles of Association, Seluxit A/S.

Following the completion of the registration with the Danish Commerce and Companies Agency (Erhvervsstyrelsen), attached you find the updated articles of association containing the changes which were decided at Seluxit A / S 'annual general meeting on October 22, 2019

For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.



You can subscribe to our investor newsletter on https://www.seluxit.com/investors and get company announcements directly in your mail box. You can also follow news from Seluxit on

Homepage: https://www.seluxit.com/blog (https://www.seluxit.com/blog/)

(https://www.seluxit.com/blog/) LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seluxit (https://www.linkedin.com/company/seluxit)

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/seluxit) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/seluxit (https://www.facebook.com/seluxit)

Seluxit A/S

Hjulmagervej 32B

9000 Aalborg

Denmark

Tel.: +45 46 922 722

E-mail: investor@seluxit.com (mailto:investor@seluxit.com)

Web: www.seluxit.com (http://www.seluxit.com)

CVR/VAT nr. 29388237 Certified Adviser

Norden CEF ApS, V/ John Norden

Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte

Denmark

Tel.: +45 20 720 200

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk (mailto:jn@nordencef.dk)

Web: www.nordencef.dk (http://www.nordencef.dk)

CVR/VAT nr. 31933048

About Seluxit:

Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Seluxit's vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things - how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.

Attachment