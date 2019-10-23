Articles of Association, Seluxit A/S
Company Announcement No. 15
Aalborg, 23. October 2019
Articles of Association, Seluxit A/S.
Following the completion of the registration with the Danish Commerce and Companies Agency (Erhvervsstyrelsen), attached you find the updated articles of association containing the changes which were decided at Seluxit A / S 'annual general meeting on October 22, 2019
For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.
|Seluxit A/S
Hjulmagervej 32B
9000 Aalborg
Denmark
Tel.: +45 46 922 722
E-mail: investor@seluxit.com (mailto:investor@seluxit.com)
Web: www.seluxit.com (http://www.seluxit.com)
CVR/VAT nr. 29388237
|Certified Adviser
Norden CEF ApS, V/ John Norden
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
Denmark
Tel.: +45 20 720 200
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk (mailto:jn@nordencef.dk)
Web: www.nordencef.dk (http://www.nordencef.dk)
CVR/VAT nr. 31933048
About Seluxit:
Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Seluxit's vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things - how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.
Attachment
- Seluxit OGF2019 - Vedtægter 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/261bd284-4916-4ea3-933d-b623688daff4)