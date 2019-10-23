Company is in the Process of Getting its Pahrump Facility Organic Certified

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) -Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, announces the completion of its production facility and will focus on obtaining Organic Certification for its Pahrump facility.

The new production facility is fully staffed and trained. All equipment has successfully been installed and tested and is in full working order.

The Company anticipates deliveries of both their DIAMANTE and SUPERIOR product lines to dispensaries within the next 21 days. Citation is now in a position where they can upcycle its trim, popcorn and flower, and achieve 2x to 3x revenue from converting into high-end extracts.

Howard Misle, CEO of Citation commented, "Pahrump organic certification is underway. We have taken great strides in converting this facility into a Certified-Organic facility for several months now. With increasing concerns around the inhalation of chemicals, Citation found it necessary to stay ahead of the curve and switch completely to organic to provide our buyers and consumers with the BEST QUALITY products with no chemicals, herbicides and/or pesticides."

The Pahrump facility is now ready for inspection to become certified. Citation's North Las Vegas facility remains the only Nevada facility to be triple organic certified, giving the Company the opportunity to realize higher margins on its products.

Our North Las Vegas triple organic certified facility is approximately 10,000 square feet in size. Once certified, Pahrump will give Citation another 26,500 square feet of certified organic cultivation space in Nevada. Adding Pahrump's potential licensed footprint to Las Vegas' potential licensed capacity makes Citation one of the largest licensed footprint holders in the state of Nevada with 569,600 square feet of cultivation and processing, once all phases are built out and the sites are fully operational.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

