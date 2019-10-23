LendPlus: Jacques Poujade is Featured in New Article on BaltimorePostExaminer.com

In the Article, Poujade Discussed Five Ways to Win a Bidding War for a New Home

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Jacques Poujade, a Managing Partner at LendPlus, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on the Baltimore Post Examiner website.

To read the article, which is titled "Jacques Poujade: 5 Ways to Win a Bidding War for Buying a Home," in its entirety, please check out https://baltimorepostexaminer.com/jacques-poujade-5-ways-to-win-a-bidding-war-for-buying-a-home/2019/10/14.

As Poujade told the interviewer, through his work at LendPlus, he has witnessed plenty of bidding wars. He knows that when homeowners spot their perfect home, chances are good that other people who are in the market for a house have also seen the property and also hope to buy it.

In order for homeowners-to-be to increase their chances of getting the home they desire, Poujade said they must have the right strategy, which will increase the chances of winning a bidding war for the house.

As Poujade told the interviewer, the easiest way to win a bidding war is to outbid everyone else with the highest offer. But, as he pointed out, this can come at a price-both literally and figuratively.

"It's important to do a good amount of research so that the highest bid isn't a crazy amount, but still high enough to convince," Poujade noted, adding that in order to make this approach work, homebuyers should determine their maximum bidding amount and work with a real estate mentor who can help them make this decision.

Another way to win a bidding war on a home is to come in with a cash offer. As Poujade pointed out, this approach does not necessarily have to involve making a bid that is well over the asking price.

"There are a lot of advantages to using cash, both from a buyer"s and seller's perspective," he said.

"As a buyer, it means a smaller loan, or no loan at all. For a seller, it speeds up the process, and it shows that a bid is 100 percent serious. There are also a lot of different fees that can be avoided using this option as well."

