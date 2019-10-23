Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B57L ISIN: GB00B0130H42 Ticker-Symbol: IJ8 
Tradegate
23.10.19
16:51 Uhr
0,554 Euro
-0,006
-1,07 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITM POWER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITM POWER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,556
0,562
16:52
0,552
0,558
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ITM POWER
ITM POWER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITM POWER PLC0,554-1,07 %