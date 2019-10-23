KVANTO HAS APPOINTED LISTING PARTNERS LLC USA AS ADVISORS TO KVANTO IN THE PRE LISTING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS.

The Board of Kvanto has selected Antevorta Capital Partners Listing Partners exclusively as financial advisors in connection with the listing of the company and the pre listing offering of common shares.

KVANTO:

Kvanto is a PSP company started in 2012 with the idea to offer a platform which can adapt to the markets changes and solve the demands that is put on the supplier in terms of flexibility and customization while doing it with an economically attractive business model

The Mission and Vision of Kvanto:

Kvanto's vision is to make global payments simple, flexible and cost-efficient by challenging the structures and procedures of the established market. Many competing payment solutions are focusing on national businesses only; Kvanto strives to provide Merchants with cross-border solutions focusing on international payment solutions

Kvanto' s mission is to become the "One Stop Shop" for payments by providing Merchants with a global cost-competitive and effective electronic payment solution thereby allowing them to receive payments reliably and securely, now and in the future. Kvanto strives to be among the leading EMEA/APAC multi-connectivity PSPs globally measured by processing volume while being profitable

Value Proposition:

Kvanto has an option to become a global Payment Initiator Service Provider and provider of payment infrastructure on the edge of conquering a huge USD market for payment services globally.

Kvanto will in the future offer a second-to-none, pluck-and-play product portfolio already verified by customers across countries/sectors, thereby challenging initially the EU markets by being first to market with a flexible, low cost, high recommended account to account solution. Revenues are ramping up in 2019 reflecting a stronger product portfolio and a focused sales strategy.

All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Kvanto Payment Systems A/S is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005500/en/

Contacts:

Mr. Jesper V. Skorstengaard

CEO, Kvanto Payment Services A/S

Email: jvs@kvanto.com

Mr. Thomas Hougaard

CFO, Kvanto Payment Services A/S

Email: th@kvanto.com

https://www.kvanto.com/