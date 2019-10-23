Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the release of its new article that analyzes the role of 'Marketing Analytics in the Retail Industry

This article offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions can help retailers optimize their marketing investments and drive growth across channels.

The ongoing rise in product commoditization and standardization of services continue to fuel the radical shift towards a data-driven culture in retail. As such, marketing spend is poised to continue its unprecedented rise, making it a huge challenge to cut down costs. Moreover, with leading retail organizations struggling to find the best-fit strategy to maximize benefits from their marketing investments, it's quite clear that a major retail challenge revolves around optimizing marketing spend.

According to marketing analytics experts at Quantzig,"Optimizing marketing investments represent one of the largest savings opportunities for companies to drive incremental sales and profits."

What are the business benefits of marketing analytics?

Gauge the impact of a wide array of marketing channels that include traditional and non-traditional elements

Analyze the impact of promotion and campaign response and compare the differences in response across consumer groups

Refine the marketing mix by comparing the marketing strategy to the best practices

How can Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions help retailers?

1. Unparalleled Visibility into Marketing Data

Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions offer granular insights by combining external data sets with in-house data to help retailers track the impact across channels.

2. Best-in-class Analytics Solutions

Our advanced marketing analytics solutions leverage advanced data modeling techniques to helps retailers gauge campaign outcomes and their impact on sales.

3. Global Measurement Expertise

Having worked with leading retailers from across the globe, our analytics experts and data scientists possess the expertise in providing region-specific marketing mix recommendations.

