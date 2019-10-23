Expert People, Best in Class Platform, "Customerized" Media Plan, Rapid Production and Assured Performance

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Newswire, rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Press Release Distribution, has combined its intrinsic Best in Class Assets of People, Platform, Plan, and Production into a high tech, high touch service that complements a company's ability to compete against larger competitors in their respective industries enhancing sales Performance. The service delivers the right message to the right audience at the right time through multiple media and commercial campaigns running currently and consistently throughout the year, complementing the company's strategies.





Figure 1: Newswire - the Only Company Providing a Full Service Media and Marketing Communications Utility on Demand for Small to Midsize Companies



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/49013_91a22cf0919c23d79cb42d9e5476.jpg

"We become part of our customers' Going to Market and Whole Product teams. It's all about the customer," says Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success at Newswire. "In helping businesses achieve their success (performance scorecard) we succeed. That's why we want to help all our customers, regardless of size, compete on the biggest stages. Through every step of the process, we think about providing the most value to customers by providing best practices, processes, people, platform and plans to rapidly put value added campaigns into production that leads to outstanding company performance. CEOs and Marketing Executives alike appreciate the rapid time to market and value: increased brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on spend and more sales."

"After many years of development, always with our customers' needs top of mind, Newswire launched the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, a high tech, high touch service that is the ideal answer for many of the challenges that small and midsize businesses face when trying to make a name for themselves and compete against the larger competitors," said Santiago. "The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour eliminates all the risks and hidden costs associated with software selection, procurement, implementation, training, production, and performance measurement."

"Newswire has taken the Media and Marketing Communications Utility that it has utilized to power its growth through campaigns and is offering this service to help its customers' power their growth at the fraction of the cost of an FTE. Delivering the right messages to the right audiences at the right time through media and commercial mediums simultaneously drives business and customer satisfaction," adds Santiago.

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is headed up by an expert Tour Guide that executes a plan designed to maximize the impact of content driven through multiple targeted media and marketing campaigns according to a "customerized" media communications calendar. Customers' platform services are set up, operated and managed to include media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success based on the customers' own performance scorecard.

