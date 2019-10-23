Technavio has been monitoring the global natural and organic personal care product market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 8.33 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global natural and organic personal care product market 2019-2023.

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Analysis Report by Product (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others), and Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the rising demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients. In addition, the shift from synthetic material-based products to natural and organic products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the natural and organic personal care product market.

The rising demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients will be one of the major drivers in the global natural and organic personal care products market. Aloe vera, calendula oil, and green tea extract are grown without the use of any harmful fertilizers, and they do not have any kind of side-effects. This increases their use among the consumers. Gentleness over skin and hair, no redness, fewer breakouts, and non-irritation are the significant advantages of using natural and organic personal care products over synthetic makeup products. Also, the antioxidant properties and the presence of herbal extracts in natural and organic personal care products are increasing the popularity of the products among the consumers. Therefore, owing to the such benefits, the demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients is increasing rapidly among men and women, which will boost the market growth.

Major Five Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Companies:

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf owns and operates businesses under various segments such as consumer and tesa. The company offers a wide range of natural and organic personal care products. Some of the products offered by the company are NIVEA Pure Natural Moisturizing Day Cream.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates business under six segments, which include skincare, makeup, haircare, hair coloring, fragrances, and others. The company's key offerings include Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, and Crème de Corps.

Shiseido Company

Shiseido Company has business operations under various segments, namely Japan business, China business, Asia Pacific business, Americas business, EMEA business, travel retail business, professional business, and other. Some of the products offered by the company are Skinlongevity Vital Power Eye Gel Cream, Ageless Genius Firming Wrinkle Smoothing Neck Cream, And Clay Chameleon Transforming Purifying Cleanser.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company operates business under four segments, which include cleaning, household, lifestyle, and international. The company's key offerings include Herbal Complexion Stick, Nourishing Mascara, and Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companiesbusinesses include segments: skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care, and others. The company's key offerings in the natural and organic personal care product category include PLANTSCRIPTION Anti-aging Power Serum, DR. ANDREW WEIL FOR ORIGINS Mega-Mushroom Relief Resilience soothing Treatment Lotion, and CLEAR IMPROVEMENT Purifying Charcoal Body Soap.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Skin care

Hair care

Cosmetics

Others

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

