EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Purchase Order and Letter of Intent from Lighthouse Growers for Up To 20 Micro Grow Units

NIAGARA FALLS, ON and REGION OF KENT, NB / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (TSX-V:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce it has received a firm Purchase Order for 2 Micro Grow Units and a binding Letter of Intent to purchase up to 20 Micro Grow Units from Lighthouse Growers Inc. ("LG").

Initially they have placed a firm purchase order for 2 Micro Grow Units at a price of $750,000 each with a deposit of $250,000 with the order and will make progress payments as the units are built over the next few months with delivery in April 2020; future units are to be delivered in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

LG plans to use the first units to apply for and receive their Health Canada certificate for Cannabis Micro Grow facilities. LG has selected EHT for its units because EHT's ENERTEC product is the best suited for Micro Grow facilities and the most cost effective to run.

Jerry Foster, President of LG, commented "The opportunity to efficiently implement the EHT Micro Grow Units as a turn-key solution, where the attributes are incredibly conducive to a micro grow system. The ability to be scalable with a cost-efficient platform is key to the success of the venture. EHT's turn-key system provides and meets all of the requirements."

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, stated that "This is a turning point for EHT and its products. We have now secured orders and deposits from various customers in different industry sectors; we have partnered with Canadore College to provide a food program to First Nations; we have started our own Micro Grow Unit at our facility; and have now an order backlog that is growing by the week. 2020 will definitely be our breakout year."

About Lighthouse Growers

Lighthouse Growers Inc. is a revolutionary new micro grow company focused on producing various in-demand crops including medical grade cannabis. The facility will be incorporating among other new technologies a renewable energy system to power the highly efficient growing facility. The initial objective is to implement in New Brunswick, Canada as well as other strategic geographical initiatives both in Canada as well as other countries. www.lighthousegrowers.com.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

The first product of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

The second product of the ENERTEC line is ENERTEC Controlled Environment Growing Units ("CEGU") which represent months of planning and design of the only known, completely off grid cultivation unit. The product marries together EHT's ENERTEC Skin technology, with Alpha Outback's off grid solution, and Growratio's connected lighting and control systems. This unique solution allows all facets of a crop's cultivation cycle to be precisely monitored and controlled in a superior environment to optimize efficiencies, opening the door to off-grid deployments for cost savings and operation in underserviced areas.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563920/EnerDynamic-Hybrid-Technologies-Announces-Purchase-Order-and-Letter-of-Intent-from-Lighthouse-Growers-for-Up-To-20-Micro-Grow-Units