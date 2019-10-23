Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results_Exhibit 99.1 23-Oct-2019 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 3Q 2019 Earnings Release October 23, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results Third Quarter Highlights: ($ in billions 2019 2018 - Sales and revenues except profit down 6%; profit per per share) share down 8% Sales and $12.8 $13.5 - Returned about $1.8 Revenues billion in share repurchases and dividends Profit Per $2.66 $2.88 - Full-year profit Share per share outlook range lowered to $10.90 to $11.40 DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $12.8 billion, a 6% decrease compared with $13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.66, compared with $2.88 profit per share in the third quarter of 2018. The primary driver of the decline in sales and revenues was a $1.2 billion movement in dealers' inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, after increasing their inventories about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the company made a $1.5 billion discretionary pension contribution financed from proceeds of a debt issuance. As a result, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was negative $188 million. The company also repurchased $1.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 billion. "Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for margin improvement and free cash flow." 2019 Outlook The company is lowering its full-year profit per share outlook range to $10.90 to $11.40, compared to the previous outlook which was at the low end of the $12.06 to $13.06 range. Both ranges include the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The revised guidance now assumes modestly lower sales in 2019. The company remains focused on maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure, including managing production levels. "In the fourth quarter, we now expect end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty," said Umpleby. "Caterpillar's improved lead times, along with these dealer inventory reductions, will enable us to respond quickly to positive or negative developments in the global economy in 2020. We are expanding our offerings and investing in services, including digital capabilities, to drive long-term profitable growth, while continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for improved financial performance." The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other material discrete items. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2018 (at left) and the third quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues of $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019 decreased $752 million, or 6%, compared with $13.510 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand across the three primary segments. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018. Sales decreased across the three primary segments and in all regions except for Latin America, which was about flat. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Third Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment / Third $ % dollars) Quarte Other Quarte r 2018 r 2019 Volume Realization Change Change Construction $ 5, $ (358 ) $ 26 $ (47 ) $ (15 ) $ 5, $ (394 ) (7%) Industries 68 28 3 9 Resource 2,63 (389 ) 50 (20 ) 32 2,31 (327 ) (12%) Industries 8 1 Energy & 5,55 31 11 (57 ) (88 ) 5,45 (103 ) (2%) Transportati 5 2 on All Other 113 (9 ) - (1 ) 8 111 (2 ) (2%) Segment Corporate (1,2 ) (26 ) (1 ) 1 63 (1,1 ) 37 Items and 26 89 Eliminations Machinery, 12,7 (751 ) 86 (124 ) - 11,9 (789 ) (6%) Energy & 63 74 Transportati on Financial 845 - - - 20 865 20 2% Products Segment Corporate (98 ) - - - 17 (81 ) 17 Items and Eliminations Financial 747 - - - 37 784 37 5% Products Revenues Consolidated $ 13 $ (751 ) $ 86 $ (124 ) $ 37 $ 12 $ (752 ) (6%) Sales and ,5 ,7 Revenues 10 58 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total Sales America America Sales and and Revenues Revenues (Millions of $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg dollars) Third Quarter 2019 Construction $ 2, 3% $ 413 12% $ 1, (6%) $ 1,0 (29%) $ 5, (7%) $ 14 (52%) $ 5, (7%) Industries 72 04 86 27 28 8 8 5 9 Resource 789 (7%) 349 (18%) 396 (31%) 645 (6%) 2,17 (14%) 132 32% 2,31 (12%) Industries 9 1 Energy & 2,12 (8%) 378 15% 1,22 4% 831 10% 4,56 -% 890 (9%) 5,45 (2%) Transportati 9 4 2 2 on All Other 1 (93%) 6 -% 8 100% 12 (33%) 27 (27%) 84 11% 111 (2%) Segment Corporate (62 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (69 ) (1,120 ) (1,1 ) Items and 89 Eliminations Machinery, 5,58 (3%) 1,147 2% 2,66 (7%) 2,573 (14%) 11,9 (6%) - -% 11,9 (6%) Energy & 5 9 74 74 Transportati on Financial 560 -% 79 16% 102 1% 124 6% 865 2% - -% 865 2% Products Segment

