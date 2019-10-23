The global motor lamination market is poised to grow by USD 4.04 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005403/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global motor lamination market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Motor Lamination Market Analysis Report by Material (silicon steel, cold rolled lamination steel, cobalt alloys, nickel alloys, and other materials), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automotive motors. In addition, the rising popularity of in-wheel microdrive systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the motor lamination market.

The increasing adoption of automotive motors will be one of the major drivers in the global motor lamination market during the forecast period. The rise in air pollution can be attributed to the fact that most of the fossil fuel-based vehicles emit harmful toxics. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is an effective solution for resolving this issue as they use electric motors and electricity instead of an engine and fossil fuel. The governments are also offering financial incentives to encourage the purchase of EVs. Moreover, the hybrid segment is a prominent segment of the EVs market, owing to its scalability compared with other segments. The reduction in the price of hybrid passenger cars, technological improvements in hybrid and electric cars along with government initiatives will likely increase the adoption of automotive motors, which in turn, will boost the demand for motor lamination.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Motor Lamination Market Companies:

Alliance Steel

Alliance Steel owns and operates businesses under various segments such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, coated steel, pre-paint steel, and stainless steel. The motor lamination product offered by the company is Motor Lam Steel.

EuroGroup Spa

EuroGroup Spa operates business under lamination and solutions segment. The company's key offerings include ELECTRICAL STEEL.

Pitti Engineering Ltd.

Pitti Engineering Ltd. has business operations under tooling, stampings, and machining segments. The product offered by the company is Laminations.

Tempel

Tempel operates business under one segment, namely magnetic steel laminations. The company's key offering include Motor and Generator.

United States Steel Corp.

United States Steel Corp. business includes segments: flat-rolled products, U.S. steel Europe, Tubular products, and other businesses. The company's key offerings in the motor lamination include Cold Rolled Motor Lamination Sheet.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Motor Lamination Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Silicon steel

Cold rolled lamination steel

Cobalt alloys

Nickel alloys

Other materials

Motor Lamination Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005403/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com