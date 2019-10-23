Qt Ecosystem's Largest Annual Event Highlights Industry and Customer Use Cases from Digital Cockpits in Electronic Supercars to the Future of Desktop Application Creation

On November 4-6 at the Berlin Congress Center in Berlin, Germany, The Qt Company (HEX: QTCOM) will host the Qt World Summit 2019, the biggest annual gathering of the Qt ecosystem. This year's event will feature industry keynotes from Google, Trend Micro and web psychologist and author Nathalie Nahai, as well as leading customer brands including Rimac Automobili, LG Electronics, unu, Caliatys and Top Control.

Qt experts from across the globe will share insights into Qt's technology and vibrant ecosystem, as well as best practices and new ways of working. Additionally, through real-life use cases, partners and customers will share how Qt helps organizations achieve a superior user experience and a faster time-to-market with customizable tools for both designers and developers.

Following is a sampling of the prominent Qt customers and other keynotes that will present at Qt World Summit 2019:

Caliatys, Nicolas Louis, CTO

"Caliatys Qt Hydrogen Mobility: Feedback on Mobile Application Design"

This session will discuss why hydrogen is a new energy for mobility.

Google, Thomas Nattestad, Product Manager

"The Future of Desktop Applications"

Through this keynote, attendees will learn about the myriad ways that Chrome is dramatically expanding the power of applications on the web.

LG Electronics, Heewon Choi, Vice President, Software Business Project Management Office, CTO Division

"Future of Connected Cars and webOS Auto"

This keynote will discuss how the automotive industry is changing, and the value an operating system can provide in this transition.

Nathalie Nahai, Web Psychologist and Author

"The Psychology Behind Great User Experience"

From cognitive load to dopamine loops, this keynote will explore some of the principles attendees can use to optimize their platform or product to create more resonant user experiences.

Rimac Automobili, Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO

"Cars technology, passion, art, science"

Rimac Automobili was founded with the vision to create the sports car of the 21st century. This keynote will discuss how Rimac utilizes Qt's massive library class and integrated tooling to create premium 60 fps in-car screens and satisfy the exclusive needs of their clients.

Top Control, Johannes Lochmann, Head of Software Development

"Top Control Bridging Sensor Gaps in Industrial Automation and IIoT"

In this keynote, TopControl will provide insights into the challenges faced during the development of one specific multi-sensor device in relation to forklifts, and how Qt as a development platform helped to establish reliable communication between various software and hardware components.

Trend Micro, Rik Ferguson, VP Security Research

Through this keynote, Rik Ferguson, inductee of the Infosecurity Hall of Fame, will elaborate on the current IoT threats and what you and your organization should know about protecting against them.

Unu, Mathieu Caudal, Co-Founder and COO

"How to Build an Automotive Company from Scratch"

This keynote will highlight how unu built its digital user interface on the unu Scooter, using Qt on embedded Linux.

In addition to the keynote sessions, Qt World Summit will offer 70+ afternoon sessions, covering topics such as Python integrations, multi-display implementations, and optimization for low-end embedded devices. The sessions are hosted and presented by Qt customers, partners and Qt's R&D experts.

Attendees can explore the Qt demo area and an expo area, where Qt customers and partners will showcase their impressive, industry-leading demos. This year, Qt will also extend the conference to Asia with the Qt World Summit Tokyo on November 29 at the Bellesalle Onarimon Tower.

For more information on the event's speakers, locations and agenda, please visit: www.qtworldsummit.com

