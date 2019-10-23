Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a construction equipment firm. This success story highlights how Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped a construction equipment firm to identify strategies undertaken by their competitors to enhance operational efficiency, manage labor shortages, and balance supply and demand. Also, this article provides comprehensive insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client manage supply chain operations and reduce operational cost by 13%.

The rising need to embrace new technologies, lack of skilled labor, and equipment maintenance issues are increasing challenges for companies operating in the construction equipment market. Owing to such challenges, construction equipment manufacturing firms are under the need to revamp their traditional business models and invest into automation processes. Also, keeping a constant watch on competitors' strategies is becoming inevitable to gain a competitive advantage. Leveraging competitive intelligence solution can help companies in the construction equipment market to overcome roadblocks coming their way and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

The business challenge: The client is a construction equipment supplier and manufacturer based out of Central Europe. Due to their lack of insights into inventory operations, they faced challenges in supply chain management. In addition, the rising entry of new players increased the market competition. As a result, the client started losing their market share to competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to thoroughly analyze their competitors' strategies and identify areas where they lacked compared to them. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence study comprised of:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to track emerging market trends and identify regional market developments

A demand planning and forecasting analysis to identify product demand in advance and reduce the supply-demand mismatch

A competitor analysis study to identify initiatives and business models of competitors

The business impact of the engagement for the construction equipment firm:

Identified profitable technologies and processes to invest on to yield savings

Embraced automation processes to reduce workforce-related challenges

Reduced delivery delays and enhance profit margins by 33%

