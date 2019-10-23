PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.4% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bonds 23-Oct-2019 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.4% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 23 October 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the coupon rate of 8.4% per annum for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralised custody (ISIN not assigned). The bonds are to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds Series 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 in the amount of 6,000,000 (six million) exchange-traded bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 (one thousand) rubles each, and the maturity of 1,820 (one thousand eight hundred twenty) days from the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement. The interest rate of the 2nd - 20th coupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period: 8.4% per annum. The Bonds' amortization schedule is set as follows: - 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period; Coupon Annual The amount of Total amount The date Period Coupon Rate the accrued of the when the (%) yield per one accrued Bond obligation Bond yield to pay the Bond yield shall be fulfilled (rubles) (rubles) (days from the commencing date of the bond placement) 1 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 91 2 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 182 3 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 273 4 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 364 5 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 455 6 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 546 7 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 637 8 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 728 9 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 819 10 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 910 11 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 1,001 12 8.40 20.94 125,640,000 1,092 13 8.40 16.75 100,500,000 1,183 14 8.40 16.75 100,500,000 1,274 15 8.40 16.75 100,500,000 1,365 16 8.40 16.75 100,500,000 1,456 17 8.40 8.38 50,280,000 1,547 18 8.40 8.38 50,280,000 1,638 19 8.40 8.38 50,280,000 1,729 20 8.40 8.38 50,280,000 1,820 For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IOD TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 24411 EQS News ID: 895103 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=895103&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

