Project background

The company wanted to perform a benchmarking and pricing model analysis of multi-functional devices (MFD). The time agreed upon with the client to conduct this engagement was one month.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze equipment leases and service agreements to achieve savings and create transparency.

The company wanted to analyze equipment leases and service agreements to achieve savings and create transparency. Objective 2: They also wanted to select potential vendors to gain better control around billing and address escalating costs.

They also wanted to select potential vendors to gain better control around billing and address escalating costs.

"Performing pricing model analysis is crucial for companies to minimize operational costs, achieve savings, and improve transparency for different processes," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of one month, the client a middle-market corporation offering IT products and services - eliminated contractual obligations regarding auto-renewal obligations and renewal fees. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce costs by over 40% for long term contracts.

for long term contracts. Separate service from lease charges and consolidated invoices to reduce excess spend significantly.



Outcome: With the help of experts at SpendEdge, the client was able to analyze the Service Level Agreement and delineate service response commitment. They were able to perform usage analysis and identify potential cost savings. This helped them to conduct RFP with multiple vendors, measure key metrics, compare bid results and KPIs. The pricing model analysis solution offered helped the client to negotiate the final pricing plan and associate with the incumbent vendor. They were also able to reduce spend overages and achieve $150K in savings.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an IT company compare bids and eliminate contractual obligations by performing pricing model analysis, get in touch with our experts here!

