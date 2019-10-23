The global antioxidant cosmetic products market size is poised to grow by USD 17.81 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005502/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global antioxidant cosmetic products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (offline and online) and products (skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is driven by the increase in air pollution, leading to skincare needs among consumers. Also, the rising demand for organic and natural beauty products is anticipated to boost the growth of the antioxidant cosmetic products market.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, along with agricultural activities, burning of fossil fuels, forest fires, motor vehicle emissions, and household combustion devices have increased the level of air pollution. Skin and hair, exposed to such air pollutants, can lead to premature skin aging, allergies, acne, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation, hair fall, hair damage, and cellular damage. Growing health issues from the alarming increase in air pollution have prompted vendors to tap the market for anti-pollution products. Antioxidant skincare products protect consumers from the adverse effects of air pollution. Thus, the increase in air pollution will drive the antioxidant cosmetic products market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Companies:

Coty

Coty operates under three major segments, namely luxury, consumer beauty, and professional beauty. The antioxidant cosmetic products offered by the company include NAIL ENVY- Dry and Brittle, Gloss Effet 3D lip glosses 03 Brun Rose Academic, Gloss Effet 3D glosses 05 Rose Hypothetic, and others.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal sells skincare products under brands such as Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet. Some of the antioxidant cosmetic products offered by the company include Hydrafresh Anti-OX Aqua Balm, Everpure Repair Remedy Balm, Ideal Moisture Dry Skin Day Lotion SPF 25, and Garnier SkinActiv Moisture Bomb.

Procter and Gamble

Procter and Gamble has business operations under various segments, which include baby, feminine, and family care; beauty; fabric and home care; healthcare; and grooming. The antioxidant cosmetic products offered by the company include Charcoal Shampoo Purifying Root Wash, Repair Protect Conditioner, Breakage Defense Shampoo, and other products through the PANTENE brand.

The Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies operates businesses under various categories, namely makeup, skincare, fragrance, and haircare. The company's product offerings in the market include DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème SPF 15, DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème SPF 25, and DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Sheer Tint Release Moisturizer SPF 15.

Unilever

Unilever offers a wide range of personal care products under brands such as Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemme, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline. The antioxidant cosmetic products offered by the company include V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream, Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm, and Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antioxidant Cosmetic Distribution Channel End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Cosmetic Preservatives Market- Cosmetic Preservatives Market by product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), application (skin care and hair care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market- Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market by product (skincare and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005502/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/