Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand planning and forecasting solution for an equipment manufacturer. This success story highlights how Infiniti's demand planning and forecasting analysis helped a company in the equipment manufacturing industry to integrate supply and demand planning. Also, this article provides comprehensive insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client curtail losses in market share and enhance profit margins by 31%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005579/en/

Although the equipment manufacturing industry has been progressing at an incredible rate over the past few years, increasing demand fluctuations are making inventory planning extremely challenging for equipment manufacturers and suppliers. Also, to respond to market fluctuations in a nimble manner, companies in the equipment manufacturing industry are under the need to identify product demand in advance and maintain the right balance between supply and demand. As such, companies in the equipment manufacturing industry are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand planning and forecasting solution.

Our demand planning and forecasting analysis can help you to enhance your forecast accuracy and reduce the risks of stockouts and overstocks. Request a free proposal.

The business challenge: The client is an equipment manufacturing firm based out of Sweden. Due to their lack of insights into demand fluctuations in the market, they faced challenges in managing production and supply chain operations. Also, they faced difficulties in efficiently predicting the product demand in advance and responding to unexpected market changes.

By leveraging Infiniti's demand planning and forecasting solution, they wanted to increase adaptability to demand volatility, better manage the internal and external team collaboration, and identify ways to enhance profitability.

Our demand planning and forecasting analysis can help you to address complexities in supply chain operations and improve operational efficiency. Contact us today!

Infiniti's demand planning and forecasting analysis comprised of:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify factors impeding the product demand in the construction equipment market

An inventory forecasting analysis to proactively identify product demand in advance

A demand management study to accurately predict, plan, and manage supply-demand mismatch issues

Wondering how your business can benefit from our demand planning and forecasting analysis? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the equipment manufacturing firm:

Helped to integrate demand and supply planning

Reduced the risks of stockouts and overstocks

Enhanced communication between internal and external teams

Improved operational efficiency and profit margins by 31%

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005579/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us