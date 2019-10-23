Keller Williams Real Estate: Niceville Homes For Sale by Keller Williams

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Desiree Cube, a Realtor working for Keller Williams based out of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that she has a beautiful home for sale located in Niceville, Florida at 571 Falcon Trail Niceville FL, 32578.

Comfortably situated in the prestigious Hawks Landing neighborhood, the house has no homeowner's association attachments, making it a very attractive option for most families. Furthermore, there is only one way in and one way out of the neighbourhood, ensuring that there is no through traffic, in turn making the neighborhood perfect for kids.

Desiree Cube says, "This house is the perfect option for a family of 4-6. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house ensures that you can all have your own space."

The 3,541 sq ft. house has an open layout on the main level, with a living room, a master bedroom with an attached bathroom, kitchen and a ½ bath. The guest suite with a full bath is located on the terrace level, which also has a large open den and a kitchenette, making it perfect for in-laws and other guests. The house also has three more bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Overall, it boasts an abundance of space for entertaining guests as well as tons of storage. The location is also close to Eglin Air Force Base and Duke Field Airport, and neighborhood residents can find the entryway to Turkey Creek nearby.

"When you work with me," says Cube, "whether you are selling your home or buying a new one, you can be sure that you're working with a knowledgeable and professional real estate agent who is committed to providing you with the best outcomes. I am with you every step of the way and I always negotiate on your behalf. Working with me also ensures that you are guaranteed the support of a trusted company, Keller Williams Realty, and the systems that are in place to streamline the whole process, whether it's selling or buying."

Desiree Cube has many years of experience as a Realtor working with Keller Williams. Her main specialty is residential properties and her main service area is from Niceville, FL to Destin, FL. For more information, view her contact information online and get in touch directly.

As a real estate associate of Keller Williams Realty, Desiree Cube has access to over 170,000 associates across the country to help her clients sell their property. Through Keller Williams' Listing Service, Cube's clients' listing will display on popular sites like Zillow and Trulia. Working with Keller Williams also allows Cube to find houses for sale in a prompt fashion, using KW Technology and advanced websites.

Cube says, "My job is to make everything easier for you, whether you are buying or selling, and as a real estate associate of Keller Williams Realty, I am able to go the extra mile for you and make sure you are thoroughly satisfied. At Keller Williams, we take pride in staying on the cutting edge of technology and, if you select me as your real estate agent, you will have the full power of Keller Williams and my dedication at your back. If you're thinking of purchasing a new home or selling your house, feel free to give me a call for a no obligation assessment!"

Desiree Cube's clients all express immense satisfaction with her work. On Facebook, Desiree Cube has a perfect five star rating. Shana Crouse says, "Desiree is amazing! We had a very challenging closing and she was there every step of the way to get the details taken care of and ensure a successful closing! Highly recommend her to anyone buying or selling a home!"

Another client, Katie Rae Holcomb, expresses her admiration saying, "Great lady right here! Highly recommended!" Similarly, Richard Warren says in his review that Cube is, "Easy to talk to and really cares about your wants and needs!"

Those who want to learn more about Desiree Cube - Realtor, Keller Williams or the services she provides can find more information on the Keller Williams website. Interested parties are also encouraged to get in touch with Desiree Cube directly for further details. Cube also recommends that her clients view her Facebook page to stay in touch with her current news and updates.

