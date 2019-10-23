The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 23
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 22 October 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 22 October 2019 93.49p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 91.89p per ordinary share
23 October 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45