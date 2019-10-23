Report evaluates CCH Tagetik for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced that its industry-leading CCH Tagetik was named as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions for its global performance management software solution1

The annual report places CCH Tagetik in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant based on a customer evaluation of 10 solution vendors in terms of their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

CCH Tagetik is helping customers boost the entire closing and reporting process from A to Z from account reconciliation to consolidation and disclosure and regulatory reporting, through its Consolidation and Close solution. In a single, unified solution finance executives can accelerate consolidation by owning and managing the entire process workflow; can keep pace with organizational requirements handling all the complex requirements to grow and adapt with confidence; can accelerate analysis by expanding the granularity of the insight through the latest powerful finance-owned data engine, the CCH Tagetik Analytic Information Hub.

"To us, being named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions is a fitting tribute to our focused customer approach and commitment to innovation for the Office of Finance," added Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "What we are proud of is what we deliver for customers the ability for them to reduce complexity, integration and maintenance costs, while gaining visibility, workflow, collaboration, and alignment across all the processes."

"The fact we were praised both for customer experience and overall product capabilities underpins the continuous progress we have made in modernizing the finance function," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Commercial, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "We feel that the size and nature of the companies represented in this survey is testament to CCH Tagetik's ability to simplify the user experience even for global businesses with complex needs. Medium and smaller-sized organizations also have a great deal to gain, by replacing their existing solutions with our modern comprehensive solution, enabling efficiency in fast growing organizations. That's why we are confident that we have the best solution on the market for supporting the modern needs of the Office of Finance, and we believe this latest recognition from Gartner provides such validation."

"CCH Tagetik was the first software vendor in the market enabling advanced real time analysis by being first certified as 'powered by SAP HANA'. And the latest innovation brought to the market with the Analytic Information Hub, which harnesses large amounts of granular and operational data in a single solution, is enabling our customers to boost performances both for advanced planning purposes as well as reporting and disclosure," said Marco Pierallini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Product, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "To be identified as a Leader in this higher competitive sector, we believe, is a strong validation for our vision and strategy to help customers innovating finance and it is consistent with our recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis earlier this year."

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions document click here.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions by Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, published October 21st, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

