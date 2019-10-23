FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company specializing in diabetes care, this month announced the release of a new innovative treatment for Type 2 Diabetes. According to Senior Diabetes Care Specialist Brett Nathan Buechler, at Novo Nordisk's Indianapolis office, the treatment, Rybelsus, is significant in that it is a pill, as opposed to an injection.

The first oral glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptor protein treatment to be approved for use in the United States, Rybelsus is a godsend for Type 2 Diabetes patients as well as care providers like Brett Nathan Buechler and his team. Brett Nathan Buechler has a background in microbiology and science and has dedicated his life to using his expertise and compassion to help treat and prevent diabetes, with the goal of eventually eradicating the disease. Brett Buechler has worked in the diabetes care field for over a decade and regularly volunteers time and funds to research and care initiatives. Like Brett Buechler's cohorts at Novo Nordisk and thousands of others around the globe, Brett Nathan Buechler is ecstatic for this new healthcare milestone and the positive effect it will have on patients' quality of life.

"Patients want effective treatment options for diabetes that are as minimally intrusive on their lives as possible, and the FDA welcomes the advancement of new therapeutic options that can make it easier for patients to control their condition," said Lisa Yanoff, M.D, acting director of the Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement released by Novo Nordisk. "Before this approval, patients did not have an oral GLP1 option to treat their type 2 diabetes, and now patients will have a new option for treating type 2 diabetes without injections."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 29.1 million people in the United States have diabetes, but 8.1 million may be undiagnosed. About 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed every year nationwide.

With nearly a century of experience in diabetes research, innovation, and leadership, Novo Nordisk is one of the world's most respected names in diabetes care. Based in Denmark, the renowned company and staff members like Brett Nathan Buechler also produce products and research that helps people with challenges such as obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders, and other chronic diseases.

For more information about Novo Nordisk and Rybelsus, visit the website: https://www.novonordisk-us.com/media/news-releases.html?122973

