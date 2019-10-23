Softomotive achieves highest possible score in the product roadmap and differentiation criterion.

Softomotive announced today it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019 report. According to the Forrester report, Softomotive received the highest possible score in three categories, including the Innovation/market approach/access to capital, product roadmap and differentiation, and Enterprise RPA customers criteria.

Softomotive believes that this report arrives at a time of huge growth in the category, with companies focused on not only adopting RPA technology, but being concerned about how to scale and empower their workforce. This shift has driven a 2x increase in customer count year over year for Softomotive as it expands its global reach and traction within key industries like banking and financial services, healthcare, and IT services.

The report notes that leading platforms are building low-code designer interfaces for rapid design in the business and new UI environments for full employee robot control.

"We are delighted to have been named a Strong Performer in this iteration of the Forrester Wave for Robotic Process Automation and we feel this validates customer feedback that Softomotive provides a comprehensive solution that's flexible and easy to use," said Marios Stavropoulos, CEO, Softomotive. "RPA is becoming increasingly essential across industries and functions. Beyond providing industry-leading process automation technology, we are democratizing RDA and RPA by giving the power of automation to knowledge workers through our intuitive, no-code, design environment for automation. We will continue to innovate, and expand our ecosystem of partners to help our customers unlock the full potential of enterprise RDA and RPA to improve business performance."

According to the report, "[Softomotive's] market positioning is sound, with a business model focused on rapid deployment, good price points, attended use cases, and small-to-midsize businesses, with a growing presence in large enterprises. Softomotive's customers can start small and get fast ROI."

The Forrester Wave evaluated Softomotive's solutions, ProcessRobot version 2019.1 and WinAutomation version 9.0. Softomotive's products support both attended and unattended use cases and can be deployed standalone on a workstation, or on a server, as part of an enterprise deployment, with a centrally managed governance including secure credential management, change control, high-availability and analytics. The easy to use development environment utilizes a modern UI that supports drag and drop actions, inline recording, comprehensive testing and exception handling along with effective reuse mechanisms.

Forrester analysts identified the 15 "most significant" providers of RPA technology for participation and conducted an exhaustive evaluation of each company's capabilities across a variety of criteria, including the vendors' current offering, strategy, and market presence.

In this evaluation, Softomotive was cited as a Strong Performer in Robotic Process Automation. Secure your copy of the Forrester Wave on Robotic Process Automation here.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy-to-use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world's best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) software and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

