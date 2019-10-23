Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Capstone Asset Management ("Capstone") is pleased to announce that it was the recipient of two awards at the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in the industry. The awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry and help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in five categories.

227 funds participated in the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and Capstone is pleased to announce that the Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool was a winner in two categories:

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy: Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio - 1st place





Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy: Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio - 2nd place

"We are very humbled and honoured to have been recognized in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category. These awards are continued positive reinforcement of our investment philosophy and approach," stated Capstone President & Chief Investment Officer, Glenn Murray.

Follow us:

Facebook: @CapstoneAssets

LinkedIn: Capstone Asset Management

Twitter: @CapstoneAssets

About Capstone

Our team of highly qualified professionals is dedicated to the growth and preservation of capital. Every step of the investment process is taken with care and patience. From research analysis to investment monitoring, we are committed to transparency and quality in all investment decisions. By applying this approach to both traditional and non-traditional assets, we seek to provide investors with the maximum return for the level of risk taken. Established in 2004, Capstone Asset Management is an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer serving a broad client base including discretionary clients, foundations and institutions in Canada and internationally. www.capstoneassets.ca

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

For further information contact:

Capstone Asset Management

John Pritchard, Senior Vice President, National Sales

TF: 1-855-437-7103

info@capstoneassets.ca

The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, 2019 with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. The Alternative Funds (the "Funds") are not publicly offered. They are only available under Information Memorandum and other exemptions to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase requirements such as "accredited investors". Information herein pertaining to the Funds is solely for the purpose of providing information and is not to be construed as a public offering in any jurisdiction of Canada. The offering of Units of the Funds is made pursuant to an Information Memorandum and the information contained herein is a summary only and is qualified by the more detailed information in the Information Memorandum. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemptions, distributions or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder in respect of a participating fund that would have reduced returns. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The Manager believes that the following risks may impact performance of the Fund: concentration, leverage, currency and exchange rate risk and equity risk. Please read the "Risk Factors" section in the Information Memorandum for a more detailed discussion of the relevant risks.

Capstone Asset Management

218-20353 64 Avenue, Langley BC V2Y 1N5

Head Office: 1-855-437-7103 Fax: 604-546-1501

www.capstoneassets.ca

info@capstoneassets.ca





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49058