Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7799 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30334300 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 24549 EQS News ID: 895487 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 23, 2019 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)