Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2019 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.4384 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12470240 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 24427 EQS News ID: 895243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2019 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)