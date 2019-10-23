Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - EventChain, a global blockchain based ticketing platform that supports event organizers and artists alike, today announced their partnership with Connected Interactive. Connected Interactive will be a featured enhancement for event organizers looking to add extra reach to their ticket promotions.

Connected Interactive has partnered with EventChain SmartTickets to deliver data management and analytics to event organizers globally to better understand their audiences and acquire and track ticket buyers.

Lyle Wagner, President of Connected Interactive, stated: "CI is excited for our partnership and technical integration with EventChain, which creates the first seamless audience-targeted media buying to ticketing attribution system on the market, and we look forward to working with more clients to help them host more great events."

Connected Interactive is an advertising and marketing technology company founded in 2012 to connect people with high quality digital advertising. Starting out by bringing brands into social and mobile games, they've since grown to cover everything from programmatic ad delivery, to mobile attribution and retargeting, to data management and analytics, to monetization of sites and apps. Now with EventChain, Connected Interactive brings their understanding of audiences across devices and media channels to bear with EventChain's leading edge technology to offer clients a seamless integration for finding, acquiring and tracking ticket buyers, wherever they might be.

Ashton Addison, CEO of EventChain, added: "We're thrilled to work with CI. Their experience in ad delivery and analytics is an ideal match for our clients. Our integration with CI will allow our event creators to level up their audience-targeted ads and better analyze their attendee demographics to make better business decisions with their event marketing spend."

EventChain SmartTickets is a ticketing technology company providing live event ticketing and attendee engagement solutions to live event creators in over 25 countries. EventChain is targeting the challenges in ticket fraud through its unique ticket identification and verification tools, which incorporate blockchain and AI technologies to improve trust in buying and selling event tickets. Through our integration and partnership with Connected Interactive, events creators will be able to seamlessly gather audience information to better target ad spend to increase attendance to future events.

Connected Interactive's ad delivery and analytics integration is live on EventChain's self-service ticketing platform and can be utilized by event creators by creating and managing their events at https://eventchain.io/

