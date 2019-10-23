Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica to Present Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7

October 23, 2019 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable total return infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 before the opening of the market on Thursday November 7, 2019. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Thursday November 7, 2019, at 8:30 am (New York time).

Additionally, the senior management team will be meeting investors in Orlando, FL at The EEI Financial Conference on November 10-12, 2019. In order to schedule a meeting with Atlantica please send an email to ir@atlanticayield.com. Please be advised that slots are limited and will be filled as investor requests are received.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1 917-720-0178 (US), +44 (0) 844-493-3857 (UK) or +1 866-766-8269 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 7167016 for all phone numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

Atlantica Yield plc is a sustainable total return infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).