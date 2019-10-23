Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Goodwood Inc. ("Goodwood") is pleased to announce that the Goodwood Milford Fund LP (the "Fund") received another award at Alternative IQ's 2019 Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards sponsored by KPMG LLP and Fundata. This is the 8th time the Fund has been recognized for its consistent long-term and low volatility investment returns.

2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 1 st Place, Best 1 Year Return





Place, Best 1 Year Return 2018 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 3 rd Place, Best 5 Year Annualized Return





Place, Best 5 Year Annualized Return 2017 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 1st Place, Best 5 Year Annualized Return



2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 2nd Place, Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio (risk adjusted)





2015 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 2nd Place, Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio (risk adjusted)





2014 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 2nd Place, Best 5 Year Annualized Return





2012 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 2nd Place, Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio (risk adjusted)





2012 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - 2nd Place, Best 3 Year Annualized Return

Mr. Curt Cumming, President of Goodwood commented, "Chris Currie, CFA, Portfolio Manager of the Goodwood Milford Fund and Goodwood's private client Segregated Accounts Program utilizes a defensive, yield-oriented investment approach that has generated a +12.5% net annualized return since inception with very low monthly return volatility. This award serves as continued validation of this portfolio strategy and investment approach."

Mr. Chris Currie, CFA, Portfolio Manager added, "We are very pleased the Fund is being recognized again for its performance results and want to thank our unitholders for their continued support."

Goodwood Milford Fund: The Fund's investment objective is to maximize income and capital appreciation through fundamental securities selection and portfolio diversification. The Fund uses a unique strategy of combining higher coupon corporate bonds with select use of long and short equity positions. The Fund was launched in 2006 and is available through investment advisors on the FundSERV network.

Segregated Accounts Program: Chris Currie manages segregated accounts for institutions and private clients using a low volatility income focused strategy similar to the Goodwood Milford Fund. We start our process with an in-depth discussion about your goals, investment objectives, risk tolerance, tax situation and liquidity needs. We customize solutions tailored to your unique requirements.

Goodwood is a Toronto-based independent investment management firm that has provided institutional and high-net-worth clients with alternative investment strategies for over 23 years. The firm's senior investment teams use their unique, company-specific, value-oriented investment approach, with a strong focus on equity special events and credit opportunities. Our approach is focused on the preservation of capital through extensive and rigorous investment analysis on a position and portfolio basis.

*Performance and analytics are calculated for the founding Class and lead series of units for each respective Fund - Goodwood Milford Fund LP Class S Units The returns and are net of all management fees, expenses and incentive performance fees. Performance is not guaranteed, past performance is not indicative of future performance and may not be repeated.

