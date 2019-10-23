The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% between 2019-2023

The report, global lateral epicondylitis treatment market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share and market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the lateral epicondylitis treatment market includes:

Lateral epicondylitis treatment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Bayer AG GlaxoSmithKline plc. Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. Merck Sharp Dohme Corp. Pfizer Inc.



Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

Non-surgical treatment Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Surgical treatment Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing prevalence of risk factors for lateral epicondylitis will drive the lateral epicondylitis treatment market

Although lateral epicondylitis is common in athletes that play a sport that causes repeated pressure on the tendons near the elbow joint, it has been found that this condition also occurs in patients with conditions such as radio-humeral bursitis and osteoarthritis. Thus, the growing prevalence of risk factors for lateral epicondylitis will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Development of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy An emerging trend in the osteoporosis market

The emergence of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is identified as one of the key trends in the lateral epicondylitis treatment market. Platelet-rich plasma is made from the patient's blood and is rich in proteins, which helps heal tendon injuries, including lateral epicondylitis. Although the efficacy of this treatment is yet to be proven at it is in the late-stage clinical trials, PRP therapy is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Development of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy

Advances in diagnosis lateral epicondylitis

Increasing funds for research on lateral epicondylitis

