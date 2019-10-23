The global seitan market size is poised to grow by USD 67.91 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005576/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global seitan market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 101-page research report with TOC on "Seitan Market Analysis Report by product (conventional seitan and organic seitan), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The market is driven by the increasing number of fast-food outlets. Also, the growing demand for ready-to-eat products is anticipated to boost the growth of the seitan market.

Fast-food restaurants provide a congenial atmosphere for people to socialize with friends and families. Moreover, these fast-food restaurants serve various dishes that are made using seitan, which is a vegan substitute for meat. Some of these dishes are burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, tacos, and salads. The increasing use of seitan by fast-food outlets is expected to drive the growth of the global seitan market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Seitan Companies:

LIMA

LIMA operates the business under various segments, which include breakfast cereals; cereal drinks, desserts and vegetable creamers; cereals; coffee replacements tea; and others. The company offers seitan nature, seitan gourmet original, seitan gourmet grill, seitan-tofu bites, seitan surprise with pesto, and others.

Maya

Maya has business operations under two segments, namely seitan and tofu. The company offers seitan traditional, croc tomato, fritti, fritti curry, and fritti spicy. The company also provides tofu nature, atsu-age (fried tofu), smeerofu with garlic, and smaftofu nature.

Sweet Earth Foods

Sweet Earth Foods operates under various segments, such as pizza enlightenment, artisan entrée bowls, mini meals, seitan, and others. The company offers traditional slices, traditional strips, traditional grounds, chipotle grounds, chipotle strips, barbecue savory grounds, curry satay, and Tuscan savory grounds.

Upton's Naturals

Upton's Naturals an independently owned natural foods company with a focus on meat alternatives and vegan values. The company's key offerings in the seitan market include Italian seitan, traditional seitan, ground seitan, bacon seitan, chick seitan, and chorizo seitan.

Wheaty

Wheaty operates under various categories, which include vegan slices, vegan kebabs, vegan sausages, vegan steaks, and snacks and sausages. The company offers multiple seitan varieties such as veganslices smoked, vegan sausage, red sausages, vegan seitan, medallions, and vegan BBQ mix.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Seitan Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Conventional seitan

Organic seitan

Seitan Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Vegan Cheese Market- Vegan CheeseMarket by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives).and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Plant Based Protein Products Market- Plant Based Protein ProductsMarket by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005576/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website: https://www.technavio.com/