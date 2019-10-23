Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1161Y ISIN: FR0011995588 Ticker-Symbol: VLA 
Stuttgart
23.10.19
15:02 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+0,050
+0,50 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTALIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTALIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTALIA
VOLTALIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLTALIA SA10,100+0,50 %