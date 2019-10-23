Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (its first fiscal quarter of 2020) after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and David Joe, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Call: 844-602-0380 (toll-free United States & Canada)

Call: 862-298-0970 (toll International)

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/55650 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 7, 2019 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (toll-free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (toll International) with the replay pin number of 55650.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest current asset is our interest in a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contact:

Jason Brown, President & CEO

(713) 935-0122

Jbrown@evolutionpetroleum.com

