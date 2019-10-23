Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU5 ISIN: US36473H1041 Ticker-Symbol: 1G4 
Frankfurt
23.10.19
15:56 Uhr
9,800 Euro
+0,050
+0,51 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GANNETT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GANNETT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,800
9,900
22:31
9,800
9,900
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GANNETT
GANNETT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GANNETT CO INC9,800+0,51 %
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC7,850-0,63 %