Web Presence: Rob Thomson of Jupiter Reveals Most Exclusive Places to Buy in Jupiter

Realtor and philanthropist Rob Thomson provides an expert insight into some of the Florida town of Jupiter's most desirable addresses.

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Owner and co-founder of one of South Florida's leading luxury real estate agencies, headquartered in Jupiter, and with further offices in Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Stuart, and Delray Beach, Rob Thomson of Jupiter is among the region's most renowned luxury real estate professionals. A Jupiter native, Thomson offers an expert look at some of the area's most desirable places to buy property.

"For starters, Pennock Point Road is arguably among the very best places to live in Jupiter," suggests Rob. With properties on the exclusive road often boasting several hundred feet of water frontage and incredible, panoramic views of the Loxahatchee River, homes on Pennock Point Road regularly command prices in excess of $10 million. "Pennock Point largely sets the standard of luxury, not just in Jupiter, but across all of South Florida," reveals Thomson.

Similarly attractive, he says, is Commodore Drive, where, again, homes can sell for more than $10 million. "Gated signature estates on the drive represent true paradise," suggests the Jupiter-based real estate mogul and philanthropist.

Rob Thomson of Jupiter himself currently has a listing on Commodore Drive priced at $13,750,000. The seven-bedroom home, set across more than 13,000 square feet of living space, is, according to Rob, exquisite. "From a state of the art gym with sauna and therapy spa to all hand-carved marble columns and an eight-car garage, the property is exquisite," he adds.

Third among Thomson's choices for the most exclusive places to live in Jupiter is Mariner Drive. "Location, location, location," says the expert. "Situated in prestigious Admirals Cove, Mariner Drive is a boaters dream," adds the Jupiter native.

One of the largest lots in Admirals Cove, Thomson is currently listing 492 Mariner Drive, Jupiter, for $12 million. "It's truly a one-of-a-kind property," suggests the luxury real estate professional.

Rob Thomson of Jupiter is a multi-award-winning real estate agent based in Jupiter, Florida. The recipient of numerous Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Awards, Thomson scooped the Luxury Real Estate Award for Extraordinary Philanthropy in 2018, and the Luxury Real Estate Master Networker Award in both 2013 and 2015.

In 2012, meanwhile, Rob Thomson of Jupiter became the youngest ever individual to be welcomed into Luxury Real Estate's Billionaire's Club less than 12 months after scooping the Luxury Real Estate Award for Best Industry Networking.

The Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Awards honor Luxury Real Estate members and partners each year for their success and dedication to the industry. "It's truly an honor to have been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate on no fewer than five occasions in the last few years alone," adds Thomson, commenting from his office in Jupiter, wrapping up.

