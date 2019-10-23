Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Shares Some of the Biggest Takeaways From This Year's National Chiropractic Health Month

Michigan-based Dr. Scott Zack, a successful chiropractor and primary care provider from Oakland County, highlights his main takeaways from National Chiropractic Health Month 2019.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / As October, and thus National Chiropractic Health Month, comes to an end, Dr. Scott Zack, a successful chiropractor from West Bloomfield, Michigan, says we should all try to take something away from the annual awareness initiative. Here, Dr. Zack highlights what he believes should be the three main takeaways from National Chiropractic Health Month 2019.

"We should, as a nation, all be as well informed as possible on back injury prevention," suggests Dr. Zack, a popular and successful chiropractor and primary care provider from the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, Michigan, "something which is central to National Chiropractic Health Month each year."

As well as remaining knowledgeable on back injury prevention, particularly as a person ages, Dr. Zack says it's also advisable to look into back strengthening tips, particularly if an individual is a regular gym-goer. "Even if a person doesn't regularly attend a gym, they must still be aware of how best to prevent a back injury," he adds, "as well as how to maintain strength in their back, long-term, through light exercise and even routine, day-to-day activities."

"Sharing back injury prevention and strengthening tips," Dr. Zack continues, "in addition to information on the value of a conservative approach to back pain treatment, have been three of the main takeaways from National Chiropractic Health Month for the last two or three years."

Back pain, the primary care provider explains, remains one of the most prevalent and disabling conditions in the world. "It remains one of the most common reasons for patients to visit their doctors," says Dr. Zack, "and, more worryingly still, one of the most common conditions for which opioid pain medications are routinely prescribed."

With education, however, and aided by awareness initiatives such as National Chiropractic Health Month, Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack hopes to see a change. "The abuse and overuse of prescription opioid painkillers remains a leading public health problem in the United States, largely tied to back pain and associated conditions," he explains.

Further to educating the public on back, neck, and spine health, Dr. Scott Zack is also keen to stress the efficacy of chiropractic care, especially in dealing with back pain. "A drug-free alternative to potentially very dangerous opioid medications, it's easy to understand why more and more people are turning to chiropractic medicine," he adds.

Prevention is, he says, also a key component of a conservative approach to back pain treatment, as highlighted by National Chiropractic Health Month 2019.

"Accordingly, it's vital that we continue to stress the importance of injury prevention and overall wellness in maintaining spinal health for a lifetime," adds Dr. Zack, speaking from his office in West Bloomfield, Michigan, wrapping up.

