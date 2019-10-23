The global birch water market is poised to grow by USD 31.73 million during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 93-page research report with TOC on "Birch Water Market Analysis Report by product (unflavored and flavored), by distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and specialty stores), by geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC), and segment forecasts, 2018 2022".

The market is driven by the growing usage of birch water in skin care products. Also, the rising demand for organic plant-based water is anticipated to boost the growth of the birch water market.

Beauty industry is incorporating birch water for various purposes, which show that its usage is not limited to wellness drinks. In Scandinavian countries, birch water has gained importance as an anti-aging cosmetic ingredient. It has scientific anti-aging properties as it triggers the growth of dermal cells. It reduces skin-aging activities in cells and keeps the skin functional and healthy. The application of skincare products infused with birch water can defend the skin from UV rays and pollution, eliminate toxins, reduce skin inflammation, and hydrate and purify the skin. Therefore, with such advantages, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five Birch Water Market Companies:

BelSeva

BelSeva owns and operates businesses under the segments birch water and Matcha. The company offers birch water in four flavors, namely, original, apple, blackcurrant, and morello cherry.

Nature on Tap

Nature on Tap operates the business under the birch water segment and offers pure organic birch water, bilberry lingonberry, apple root, and elderflower flavored birch water.

Sealand Birk

Sealand Birk offers elderflower, ginger lime, original, and carbonated original birch water under the birch water segment.

TreeVitalise

TreeVitalise offers birch water original (250 ml and 750 ml), with lemon (250 ml), and with mint (250 ml) under its birch water segment.

Treo Brands

Treo Brands operates under the business under the segment: birch water. The company offers fruit and birch water in raspberry lemonade, orange apricot, kiwi watermelon, blueberry, peach mango, coconut pineapple, and strawberry flavors.

Birch Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Unflavored

Flavored

Birch Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

APAC

Americas

EMEA

