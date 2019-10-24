GRN Holding Corporation, (Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation) adds Nancy Norton, to its Executive Team.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation, Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation, (OTC PK:DCGD) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Nancy Norton to its executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer.

Nancy has over 20 years of legal experience working in-house in a variety of industries. She has extensive experience, both internationally and domestically, working on intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, operations and corporate finance transactions. Prior to joining GRN Holding Corporation, Nancy was General Counsel at Kymeta and at Molecular Infusions and earlier in her career she held various legal roles with increasing levels of responsibility for several technology companies.

"We are excited to welcome Nancy to our team," said Justin Costello, CEO of the Company. "Nancy brings an impressive level of experience and expertise to GRN Holding Corp and will be a welcome and needed asset as we pursue a promising set of opportunities with our increased scale and expanded portfolio."

Regarding the appointment to the Chief Legal Officer position, Ms. Norton said "I am excited to be joining an experienced team of executives in such a dynamic industry. GRN Holding Corporation is well-positioned to enable businesses to reach larger markets and develop competitive advantages to increase profitability and I am thrilled to be able to contribute to that growth and future success."

About GRN Hold Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC:DCGD) is a Nevada registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Hawkins

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

