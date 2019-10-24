Atos International: Communication from Atos' Board of Directors

Paris, October 24, 2019 - The Board of Directors of ATOS SE took note of the announcement by the presidency of the French Republic of its proposal to nominate Mr. Thierry Breton as Commissioner representing France in the European Commission.

Consequently, Mr. Thierry Breton will give notice of his resignation from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATOS SE with effect from October 31, 2019.

In accordance with the succession plan proposed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, ATOS SE's Board of Directors intends to separate the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and of Chief Executive Officer. Thus, it will appoint Mr. Elie Girard, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 1, 2019 and Mr. Thierry Breton as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATOS SE from that date and until such time as his appointment as European Commissioner is confirmed. The Board of Directors would then replace Mr. Thierry Breton by Mr. Bertrand Meunier as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATOS SE in accordance with the Company's succession plan.

