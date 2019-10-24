OneSpin's verification experts present RISC-V integrity tutorial and functional safety session

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, will present its verification expertise through a tutorial, technical session and an exhibit at DVCon Europe, being held October 29 30, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Munich City Centre, Munich, Germany.

On Tuesday, October 29 at DVCon Europe, Nicolae Tusinschi, OneSpin's product specialist on design verification, will deliver a tutorial, "RISC-V Integrity: A Guide for Developers and Integrators." This tutorial provides guidance for RISC-V core vendors who need to verify their IP, developers of cores for internal consumption, engineers evaluating cores for possible use, and SoC teams integrating RISC-V cores from internal or external sources. It covers the complete scope of RISC-V core and SoC integrity: functional correctness (compliance to the ISA), safety, security, and trust. It includes examples of actual bugs found in open-source implementations of RISC-V cores and RISC-V-based SoCs. The tutorial is chaired by Ola Dahl, senior specialist model-based system development at Ericsson. For information on how OneSpin can help with RISC-V verification, download the white paper "Assuring the Integrity of RISC-V Cores and SoCs".

The following day, on Wednesday, October 30, OneSpin's product manager and expert for functional safety, Jörg Grosse, will be presenting session 7.3 "ISO 26262: 2018 Fault Analysis in Safety Mechanisms." This session will discuss fault analysis in safety mechanisms that has been developed in collaboration with Renesas Electronics. For information on how OneSpin can help with safety verification, download the OneSpin 360 ISO 26262 FMEDA flyer and the white paper "Using Formal to Verify Safety-Critical Hardware for ISO 26262".

Attendees can gain more information on OneSpin and meet the verification experts at DVCon in booth 502 starting at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, October 29 and 30, 2019.

