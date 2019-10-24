Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q3 2019 production results 24-Oct-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 24 October 2019 Polymetal International plc Q3 2019 production results Polymetal reports solid production results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. "Continued strong performance at Kyzyl is driving our production dynamics. We now expect to exceed our full-year production guidance", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. HIGHLIGHTS ? In Q3, the Company's gold equivalent ("GE") production grew by 7% year-on-year to 476 Koz driven by Kyzyl contributing 94 Koz. Following the successful completion of several improvement projects, Kyzyl concentrator achieved steady-state throughput of 2.0 Mtpa, 11% above the original design. ? Quarterly gold production gained 13% while silver output contracted by 20% on the back of 2018 asset disposals and planned grade decline at Dukat. ? GE production for the first nine months of 2019 increased 16% to 1,232 Koz. Polymetal is likely to exceed its full-year production guidance of 1,550 Koz by up to 50 Koz. ? Q3 revenue increased by 43% to US$ 656 million on the back of higher sales volumes and prices. The seasonal gap between production and sales has been closed. ? The Company notes cost increases from royalties driven by commodity prices yet maintains its cost guidance for 2019: TCC of US$ 600-650/GE oz and AISC of US$ 800-850/GE oz. ? Net Debt of US$ 1.7 billion as of 30 September 2019 remained largely unchanged compared to 30 June 2019. The Company generated significant free cash flow and paid a regular semi-annual dividend of US$ 94 million (US$ 0.20 per share). ? Construction and development activities at the Nezhda and the POX-2 projects continued on schedule. ? In Q3, Polymetal had its ESG ratings upgraded - MSCI ESG Ratings score improved from BBB to A, and ISS-Oekom Corporate Rating was raised to C+. Furthermore, the Company was reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good Index Series. 3 months ended % 9 months ended % Sep 301, change2 Sep 301, change2 2019 2018 2019 2018 Waste 41.3 33.6 +23% 118.9 94.5 +26% mined, Mt Underground 25.9 31.2 -17% 80.2 96.8 -17% development , km Ore mined, 4.5 3.6 +22% 13.0 10.2 +28% Mt Open-pit 3.4 2.5 +36% 9.9 6.7 +48% Underground 1.1 1.2 -7% 3.1 3.5 -11% Ore 3.9 4.4 -12% 11.5 11.4 +1% processed, Mt Production Gold, Koz 402 356 +13% 1,005 801 +25% Silver, Moz 5.4 6.7 -20% 16.4 19.4 -16% Copper, Kt 0.6 0.9 -36% 2.0 2.5 -21% Gold 476 447 +7% 1,232 1,066 +16% equivalent, Koz3 Sales Gold, Koz 388 321 +21% 992 766 +30% Silver, Moz 6.1 5.3 +15% 16.4 17.4 -6% Copper, Kt 1.0 0.5 +109% 2.0 1.9 +5% Revenue, 656 459 +43% 1,602 1,248 +28% US$m4 Net debt, 1,702 1,700 +0% 1,702 1,518 +12% US$m5 Safety LTIFR6 0.11 0.07 +57% 0.15 0.13 +15% Fatalities 0 0 NA 2 1 +1 Notes: (1) Including discontinued operations. (2) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (3) Based on 1:80 Ag/Au, 5:1 Cu/Au, 2:1 Pb/Au and 2:1 Zn/Au conversion ratios. (4) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (5) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 June 2019 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2018 (for the nine months period). (6) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. PRODUCTION BY MINE 3 months % 9 months % ended Sep 30, change ended Sep 30, change 2019 2018 2019 2018 GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 94 10 NM 253 10 NM Dukat 75 77 -2% 233 231 +1% Albazino-Amursk 75 88 -15% 211 241 -12% Omolon 49 50 -3% 148 136 +8% Mayskoye 72 47 +52% 76 47 +62% Varvara 37 37 -1% 113 103 +10% Voro 28 23 +20% 85 78 +9% Svetloye 46 59 -22% 107 112 -4% TOTAL 476 392 +21% 1,227 959 +28% (continuing operations) Okhotsk - 44 NA - 68 NA Kapan - 11 NA 5 38 NA TOTAL 476 447 +7% 1,232 1,066 +16% (including discontinued operations) Notes: (1) Based on 1:80 Ag/Au, 5:1 Cu/Au, 2:1 Pb/Au and 2:1 Zn/Au conversion ratios. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Polymetal will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time). 