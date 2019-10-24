Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
24.10.19
09:33 Uhr
13,700 Euro
-0,010
-0,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,695
13,875
09:54
13,745
13,825
09:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC13,700-0,07 %