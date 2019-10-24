DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN Q3 2019 24-Oct-2019 / 01:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *London, UK, 23 October 2019* - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), expects to report higher than anticipated revenue and profitability for the quarter ended 27 September 2019 (Q3 2019). For Q3 2019 the Company expects to report revenue of approximately US$409 million, 2% above the high end of the revenue guidance range communicated on 30 July 2019, which was US$360 million to US$400 million. As a result of the higher revenue in Q3 2019, the Company expects to report operating profit of approximately US$85 million and underlying1 operating profit of approximately US$104 million. As at 27 September 2019, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of US$1,171 million. The Company will publish its results for Q3 2019 on 6 November 2019. *** 1. Underlying measures of performance quoted in this announcement are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures will be presented in our Q3 2019 Press Release. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *For further information please contact: * *Dialog Semiconductor* *Jose Cano * Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com *FTI Consulting* *London* Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com *FTI Consulting Frankfurt* Carolin Amann T: +49 (0)69 9203 7132 Carolin.Amann@fticonsulting.com *About Dialog Semiconductor* Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com [1]. *Forward Looking Statements* This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Managing risk and uncertainty' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement. 24-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 895651 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 895651 24-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a2d53650825c5d0ec657805ab88da2&application_id=895651&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

